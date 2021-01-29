“I have 6 children” – Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz reveals he has two other baby mamas apart from Zari Hassan, Hamisa and Tanasha Donna

Multiple award-winning Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz on Friday, revealed that he has two more children apart from the four with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, Tanzanian video vixen, Hamisa Mobett and Kenyan singer, Tanasha Donna.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, Diamond revealed that apart from his four children who are popularly known, he has two more who are yet to be introduced to the public.

The singer revealed he had an elder daughter with with a woman from Mwanza, Tanzania, adding that Latiffa, his daughter with Zari, is not his first born.

“I think up to now I have 6 children. One of them is in Mwanza but her mother doesn’t want to give her to me. I have another one here in Dar es Salaam. She is older than Tiffah. S o I guess I have 6 children” he said.

The singer shares two children, a girl and a boy, Latiffa and Nilla with Zari. His son Dylan, was sired with Hamisa and the last child, Naseeb Junior by Tanasha.