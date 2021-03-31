Convictions have been made of Nigerians funding Boko Haram – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says convictions have been made of Nigerians funding Boko Haram terrorists.

According to Shehu, people will be shocked when details of the investigation on how the sums of money were transferred to the group will be fully disclosed eventually.

Speaking when he appeared on Channels TV, Shehu said

“Bureaus de change that are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the UAE. Convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who are transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this also happens domestically. And I tell you that by the time we finish this investigation, the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians.”

He also said places of worship are used to harbor killers of security agents in the country, assuring that heads of intelligence agencies are working on it.