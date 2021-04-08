I didn’t know doctors were still being paid N5000 hazard allowance until COVID-19 pandemic





Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has said that he didn’t know that doctors in the country were still being paid N5000 hazard allowance until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recounting how he and two others wrote the circular that brought in payment of hazard allowance to medical doctors in 1991 during an interview on NTA on Wednesday April 8, Ngige said the last time the hazard allowance was reviewed for all medical personnel was in 2009.

He also accused the Nigerian Medical Association of abdicating its responsiblity and not making any move to ask for that allowance to be reviewed and adjusted.

“The hazard allowance for medical doctors came on board in 1991 under circular 1 of 1991. There were three of us that wrote that circular. I was there as deputy director. “The director constituted us into a committee on this because the minister then was waiting for this document. “That was when your hazard came and since then the other medical persons agitated to get into that N5,000 —…





Source: Linda Ikeji