Ed Woodward resigns as vice-chairman of Manchester United over European Super League backlash 

Manchester United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward has resigned from his position at the club following the backlash over the European Super League.

Woodward’s resignation comes after Manchester United were heavily criticised by their own supporters for agreeing to join a breakaway European Super League with 16 other top clubs.

ESPN journalist, Mark Ogden shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “Confirmed. Ed Woodward has stepped down as Man Utd execvice-chairmann. Was planning to quit in summer, butthee ESL fiasco has brought it to a head now.”

Woodward, a 49-year-old former banker replaced CEO David Gill as chairman of the Red Devils back in 2013 and has faced enormous criticism during his time at Old Trafford, having failed to win the Premier League during his reign.

