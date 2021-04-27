Actress, Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo throw engagement party with family and friends (photos)

Celebrity couple, Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, who both got engaged in March 2021, threw a party to celebrate their engagement.

The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials at No Vacancy on Saturday night, April 24, in West Hollywood, California, to toast their engagement with their family and friends.

For the big night, Bella, 23, wore a cherry-colored gown that showed off her cleavage with a pair of red satin pumps and a matching clutch purse. While the Italian singer looked dapper dressed in a black Versace tuxedo jacket with a matching suit and shoes

See full photos below.