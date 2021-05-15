Nigerian evangelist criticizes singer Chidinma Ekile for not changing her mode of dressing after giving her life to Christ and switching to gospel music

Nigerian evangelist, Victor Edet, has criticized newly converted gospel singer, Chidinma EKile, for not changing her fashion style despite now claiming to be born again.

Chidinma recently announced her decision to stop secular music and embracing gospel music as she is now born again.

Edet in his post said since Chidinma announced her decision to become a born again, the way she walks, speaks and dresses automatically needs to change. His post on Facebook reads: