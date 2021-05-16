A Nigerian woman, Mmanti Umoh, has marked 15 years since she survived a ghastly motor accident in Kano state.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, May 15, Ms Umoh narrated how she was in a vegetative state for a long time after the accident and waa waiting for her ‘final day.’

However, she survived and went on to execute some policy projects around Africa and excelled in various ways. Read her story:

In May 2006, 14 to be precise. I was involved in a ghastly motor accident on my way back from church. The driver and rider took off thinking me dead. It was worshippers from ECWA English, Airport Road, Kano that recognized me and raised alarm.

My lower body was detached from the upper body. I was bleeding from all openings. It was terrible. I was taken to the International Clinic Kano where my mom a medical professional worked too. All efforts to stop the bleeding proved abortive.

The MD who had worked on 21 cases like mine prior, and seeing mine was looking worse…