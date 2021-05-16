Palestinian FM at Security Council accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 05, 2021, Palestinian foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, holds a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister following a meeting in Moscow on May 5, 2021. – Maliki accused Israel on May 16, 2021 of “war crimes” in its nearly week-long offensive as he urged international pressure at a UN Security Council session. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

“Some may not want to use these words war crimes and crimes against humanity but they know they are true,” Maliki told the virtual session on the crisis.

He renewed the charge angrily denounced by Israel that the Jewish state is pursuing a policy of “apartheid” against the Palestinians.

“Act now to end the aggression. Act now so freedom can prevail not apartheid,” he told the Security Council.

Maliki part of the Palestinian Authority, not the Hamas militant group which has been firing rockets into the Jewish state voiced regret over Israeli deaths but urged the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

