Actor, Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta split after 27 years of marriage

Actor, Blair Underwood, and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have split after 27 years of marriage.

The “Quantico” actor and his spouse, who tied the knot in 1994, announced they’ve parted ways and will remain “the best of friends and co-parents” to daughter Brielle, 22, and sons Blake, 19, and Paris, 24.

The couple wrote on Instagram: “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.

“We thank you all for all your…