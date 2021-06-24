Baba Ijesha arrives Lagos State Special Offences Court for ruling on his bail application (video)

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, is currently at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja where his bail application would be heard by the court.



The actor was arrested in April this year for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of comedian, Princess.



Dressed in a white hooded jacket and a mask, Baba Ijesha arrived in court in a Black Maria.



Also in court is comedienne, Adekola Adekanya popularly called Princess.

Watch a video of him arriving at the court below