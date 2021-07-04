Chidinma Ojukwu booked apartment where the incident happened using a fake name- Investigation reveals

A preliminary police report on the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Uwaifo Osifo Ataga, indicates that Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, the 21-year UNILAG student who is the prime suspect in the case, booked the short-let apartment in Lekki where the incident happened using a fake name, Jewel.

The report also indicated that several calls placed to a phone number with which 21-year-old Ojukwu booked didn’t go through after Ataga’s body was discovered in the room on Wednesday, June 16.

The incident was said to have been reported to the police by the operator of the facility, Mrs Nkechi Mogbo.

The report in part reads