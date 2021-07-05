Southern Governors meet in Lagos

Governors of the Southern states in the country are currently in a meeting in Lagos state to discuss issues concerning the state of the nation.

The meeting which is being hosted by Lagos Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has in attendance Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers). Others are Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Deputy Governors Philip Shaibu (Edo), Ude Chukwu (Abia), Placid Njoku (Imo) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi) represented their state governors.

Governors Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Ben Ayade (Cross River) are yet to arrive at the meeting.

The last time the governors met in May was when they took the unanimous decision to ban open grazing in the region.