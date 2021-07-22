David Alaba unveiled as a Real Madrid player and handed No.4 shirt (Photos)

Real Madrid have unveiled new defender David Alaba after the defender passed his medical.

The Spanish giants announced the signing of Alaba on a free transfer in May after his Bayern Munich contract expired.

The Austrian international, 29, was pictured undergoing his medical before his move could be confirmed. He was handed Sergio Ramos’ old number four jersey.

‘Hello everyone, thank you very much for the warm welcome. It’s a great day in my career, I’m very excited for it.

‘I’m very proud and honoured to wear this white jersey of Real Madrid. For sure I will give everything [so] we can be very successful together. Vamos! Hala Madrid!’

Club chief Perez said he hoped the arrival of Alaba would make fans excited and called him ‘an extraordinary footballer’, challenging him to become part of the club’s history.

