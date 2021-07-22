



Bauchi gov challenges traditional institutions to join hands with security agencies to fish out criminals

Traditional rulers in Bauchi State have been challenged to synergise with security agencies operating in the state as well as the state government in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state. The challenge was thrown by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Wednesday, when the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman […]

