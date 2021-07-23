Woman bungee jumps to her death after thinking she’d been signaled to jump despite not being strapped to safety cord

The shocking moment a bungee jumper without a safety cord fell to her death, after mistakenly thinking it was her time to leap, was captured on video.

Yecenia Morales, 25, reportedly leapt from the bridge in northern Colombia after hearing a signal meant for her boyfriend.

Around 100 people were waiting to bungee off a bridge at a height of around 45 meters when the incident occurred.

Yecenia was with her boyfriend, who was ahead of her in the line for the activity.

A bungee cord had not yet been fastened to her ankles when she heard a signal given for her partner to jump. Thinking the signal was for her, she jumped.

A video of the victim jumping from the bridge to her death was filmed by another tourist from a nearby cliff.

It is believed she suffered a fatal heart attack before she even hit the ground and was dead by the time emergency services arrived on the scene.

Her heartbroken boyfriend was the first to get to her and desperately tried giving…