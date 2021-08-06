Tokyo Olympics: Sports Ministry has brought shame to Nigeria

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has said that the Sports Ministry has brought shame to the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Dalung said Sunday Dare who replaced him as the sports minister in 2019, lacks the “patriotic political will to consolidate on the gains on the ground” hence the reason for Team Nigeria’s numerous disappointments in Tokyo.

He also faulted Dare’s dissolution of the boards of federations less than three months to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Dalung said;