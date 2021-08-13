Three including Nigerian national arrested with 335 grams of drug worth N37m in India (video)

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai crime branch have arrested three suspects including a Nigerian national with 335 gram of mephedrone worth Rs 67 lakh.

The police claimed to have cracked the supply chain of local peddlers and the Nigerian national, and are further trying to establish the other links and supply chain.

The police said officials from Azad Maidan Unit of ANC received information about a man coming for a deal at lane number 7, Kamathipura in Mumbai.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, August 11, the team laid a trap and arrested Mohammed Asim Alam 36, with possession of 253 grams of MD.

“On further questioning to establish the link, Alam revealed that he took the drugs from Pradeep Atmaram Gaikwad, 38. Alam is going to meet Gaikwad to give the balance cash over the deal. Accordingly a trap was laid and Gaikwad came to take the cash near Deccan road, lane number 14, Kamathipura. Gaikwad was arrested with possession of 2 grams of MD,” said a police officer…