Financial insecurity and women’s mental health

At this period across the world, especially in Nigeria, many people are going through a lot and women are not exempted. Indeed, the world as we know it has ceased to exist and we all are living new realities at this perilous time. Women, as usual have become more vulnerable than before, making the little income coming into the family count in the face of rapid and continuous rising inflation and acute recession.

Indeed, the Covid-19 pandemic has made matters worse for many as it has not only created a threat to the life of families but has also led to job insecurity. And while every worker has to contend with this reality, women have become more prone to crisis.

This has led to a lot of…