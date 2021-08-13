Assault on Nigerian Diplomat: An utmost insult to our sovereignty — Sen Tofowomo





Dayo Johnson Akure

The Lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State at the Senate, Sen Nicholas Tofowomo has described the action of Indonesian immigration officials filmed assaulting a Nigerian diplomat as an utmost insult to the sovereignty of the nation.

Tofowomo who said this at Ileoluji, his country home asked “President Buhari and the federal government to decline all apologies by the Indonesian government and take decisive action against this international embarrassment that must not be left unchecked to serve as a deterrent to other countries.

According to a statement by his SA Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, the Senator said “I saw the footage circulating on social media showing how Abdulrahman Ibrahim, a consular officer based in Jakarta, was being held down embarrassingly in a vehicle by Indonesian immigration officials who were filmed assaulting him.

“I consider this as an utmost insult to our sovereignty. This is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper