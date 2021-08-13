Noah Dallaji Legacy U-17 Basketball Tourney lights up Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Budding players from across the northern region now have an opportunity to learn basketball from some of the best coaches in the game and in an atmosphere devoid of distractions. The setting is the Noah Dallaji Legacy U-17 Basketball Tournament, which is aimed at discovering new talents and giving them opportunity to learn from icons of the game.

Holding at the indoor sports hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, the clinic/competition, which began on Sunday, incorporates a basketball clinic and mentorship session, slam dunk contest, as well as music, dance and comedy.

Popular entertainment icon, AY, is the host of the competition, which also has such musical idols as Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, Dija and Mr. P. slated to perform on the closing day on August 15.

Supported by African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), the event, according to the organisers, will afford youths of the northern geopolitical zone the opportunity to learn new tricks and how to manage their game…