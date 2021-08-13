Woman who ended her marriage with prophet after he refused to sponsor her education explains what transpired

Happiness Nwakanma, the woman who married a pastor she met on Facebook without dating him, has spoken to dispute the claims made by her estranged husband.

Happiness said her wedding to Divine Okoh took place less than a month after they met on Facebook and the marriage ended after only two months plus, not three months as claimed.

She admitted that she met Prophet Divine Okoh on Facebook on March 29, 2021, in the comment section of a post.

The post had been about a man who married a woman only 8 months after they met. Happiness said she commented that her own wedding will happen just one month after she meets her man.

She said the prophet sent her an inbox message on March 30, asking if she was serious about marrying immediately and she replied in the affirmative.

The following day, March 31, on his invitation, she told LIB that she left Port Harcourt for Agbor in Delta state to visit him. She slept over that night in his one-room accommodation and the following…