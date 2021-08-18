Scientists shocked as blob of human brain grows functioning eyes in lab dish

A batch of mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have developed working eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper.

The tiny brain organoids being grown in dishes grew two optic cups, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos, Science Alerts reports.

Scientists running the experiment believe the breakthrough could help humans better understand eye diseases.

“Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbour cell types similar to those found in the body,” said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan of University Hospital Du?sseldorf in Germany.

“These organoids can help to study brain-eye interactions during embryo development, model congenital retinal disorders, and generate patient-specific retinal cell types for personalised drug testing and transplantation therapies.”

Brain organoids are not full brains as we know them. They are…