We will keep borrowing. It is for the good of the country





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended the borrowing of President Buhari, saying taking the foreign facility “is for the good of the country”.

The party said this while responding to the criticism from the PDP over President Buhari’s fresh application for a foreign loan. The President on Tuesday sent a letter to the Nigerian Senate seeking approval to borrow $4 billion and €710 million external loans.

Defending the fresh borrowing, the party in a statement signed by the secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the borrowings under the APC-led administration were prudently and transparently utilised for the purpose they were secured for. According to APC, borrowings under the APC were hinged on genuine needs and based on the necessity to strengthen the foundation of the national economy to achieve the desired primary purpose of the government of uplifting the living standard of the…





