American singer and show host, Kelly Clarkson is officially divorced from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson became “legally single” after a judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage from Brandon Blackstock in early August, a year and three months after she filed for divorce. Their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022.

The “Breakaway” singer, 39, filed for divorce from the 44-year-old music manager in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple got married in 2013 and share two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

In July, Clarkson and her lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status so that she would be declared single while divorce proceedings continued. A few weeks later, it was reported that Clarkson was ordered to pay $150,000 per…