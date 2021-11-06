Ikoyi building collapse: Stop magnifying your negligence with a 3-day mourning declaration

Actor Uche Maduagwu has berated Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for declaring a three-day mourning period for victims of the Ikoyi building collapse.

Uche in a post shared on his Instagram page said the governor should stop “magnifying his negligence” by declaring the mourning period. He also mentioned that the state governor did not declare any period of mourning for victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting incident that happened in October 2020.

Read what he wrote below