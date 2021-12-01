Troops foil attempt to abduct doctors in Imo

An attempt to abduct a group of doctors in Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, has reportedly been foiled by troops of Exercise Golden Dawn.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement released on Tuesday November 30, said suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra attempted to kidnap the doctors providing free healthcare for residents but the troops engaged them in a gun duel.

A member of the group was killed, while another was arrested with gunshot wounds. The statement read;