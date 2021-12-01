Troops foil attempt to abduct doctors in Imo

An attempt to abduct a group of doctors in Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, has reportedly been foiled by troops of Exercise Golden Dawn.
Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement released on Tuesday November 30, said suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra attempted to kidnap the doctors providing free healthcare for residents but the troops engaged them in a gun duel.
A member of the group was killed, while another was arrested with gunshot wounds. The statement read;
‘Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt, Neutralise IPOB/ESN Kidnapper’
“Members of the outlawed group had attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.
“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian…
Source: Linda Ikeji