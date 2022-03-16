Putin ‘loses fourth general’ and seven elite SWAT fighters

Ukrainian authorities have said that a fourth Russian general has been killed by the country’s forces.

47-year-old Major-General Oleg Mityaev is said to have died in the storming of Mariupol, along with seven members of an elite SWAT team.

A picture of the corpse of the decorated military officer, a father-of-two, was released by Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

The commander of the 150th motorised rifle division is the fourth Russian General to die in the war, according to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported the death of another Russian general in his nightly address but did not name him.

Photos released in Russia also showed six elite “maroon beret” special forces fighters from the Vityaz Special Purpose Centre of the Dzerzhinsky Division.

The unit is named after feared secret police founder of the Soviet Union’s secret police, Felix Dzerzhinsky.

Mityaev’s death comes after that of a spy…