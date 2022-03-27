I cried every day for three months and had therapy in order to survive NYSC certificate saga – Former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun





Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said she wept for days and even had to undergo therapy after she was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps certificate in 2018.

Adesosun, who spoke at the 10th anniversary of the Uncommon Woman Conference organized by the Jesus House Church, United Kingdom, said she cried so much during the whole saga as she had to deal with shame, betrayal, disappointment and humiliation during that period.

“That period of life was tough for me. I went to step into the shoes of someone like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. So, I was under fire from day one, it looked like things were not working. Then all of a sudden,the economy started to improve. It was like I was beginning to see the desired result. Then out of nowhere, the certificate scandal came. And before I knew it, everything turned upside down. And that was how the issue went viral.”

Adeosun said it was sad that she was even unable to tell her side of the story and had to resign when she…





Source: Linda Ikeji