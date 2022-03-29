“You are mad to think I haven’t had more d*** in the last three years of being unmarried” Maureen Esisi blasts follower who said she’s not over Blossom Chukwujekwu

Maureen Esisi has blasted a follower who told her that she hasn’t moved on from her ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu.

The follower left a comment on her post, questioning why she won’t stop talking about her ex.

Maureen responded, telling the follower that she is “mad” to think that she hasn’t had other exes before and after Blossom.

Maureen wrote: “You are mad to think that after 35 years on this earth na only one ex I get.

“You are even madder to think that I haven’t had more exes or even d*** in the last 3 years of being unmarried.”

She warned critics to stop making comments linking her posts to Blossom and threatened to slap such commenters.