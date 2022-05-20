It is dangerous – Police PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi warns against buying items from street traders as lady is arrested for buying stolen recharge card

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has warned Nigerians against buying items from the street or uncertified vendors.

He gave the advice while reacting to a Twitter thread by a lady who was arrested and is now been detained for buying a stolen recharge card in Osun. The lady said she bought the recharge card from a seller in February and was later arrested by the police for purchasing the card which they said was stolen from a bulk seller. The lady said that she was released and then later released but was however arrested again on May 17.

Reacting to her claims, Adejobi said the police has done nothing wrong in arresting her after the stolen item was found on her. He pointed out that the law permits the police to arrest anyone found with a stolen item and that such a person will be given the opportunity to prove his or her innocence.

Read her tweets and Adejobi’s reaction below…

Adejobi’s reaction below…