Tension in Kano as machete wielding youths take over the streets due to the Emir situation (video)





There is tension in Kano as rival supporters of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and his deposed predecessor, Aminu Ado-Bayero, took to the streets with dangerous weapons after the deposed Emir returned to the state.

This comes after Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was reinstated on Friday, May 24, as the Emir of Kano by the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

However, his deposed predecessor, Aminu Ado-Bayero returned to the ancient city, Satuday morning, May 25, two days after his dethronement, and proceeded to the Gidan Nasarawa palace since the Gidan Rumfa palace is already occupied by the reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Meanwhile, Governor Addo Yusuf has ordered the arrest of the deposed emir for causing tension in the city.

