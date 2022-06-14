Buhari takes decisions without cabal – Presidency

The presidency has dismissed claims of President Muhammadu Buhari not being able to take decisions without the cabal.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement issued on Tuesday June 14, and titled “President’s Laudatory Role in the APC Primary”, stated that Buhari takes his own decisions and carries them out without the backup of a so-called “cabal” or back room boys.

He further stated that people feel when one is a leader, they dominate everything and even determine electoral outcomes.

The statement read;