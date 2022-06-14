Buhari takes decisions without cabal – Presidency

The presidency has dismissed claims of President Muhammadu Buhari not being able to take decisions without the cabal.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement issued on Tuesday June 14, and titled “President’s Laudatory Role in the APC Primary”, stated that Buhari takes his own decisions and carries them out without the backup of a so-called “cabal” or back room boys.
He further stated that people feel when one is a leader, they dominate everything and even determine electoral outcomes.
The statement read;
“The media are being inundated with made up stories– speculating about the role of the President in the flagbearer contest: whether he had a favoured candidate, and whether manoeuvres were made to install them; whether the chosen flagbearer was the President’s choice, or another. And on and on.
“Speculation is easy. But facts are simple. The President always said he had a favoured…
Source: Linda Ikeji