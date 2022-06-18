Fr. Mbaka apologizes to Peter Obi





The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has tendered a public apology to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and all his supporters over his condescending comments about the politician.

Recall that while preaching in his church on Wednesday, June 16, Fr Mbaka described Mr. Obi as a stingy man and one not fit to be President.

Following the serious backlash he received from many Nigerians as well as the Enugu Diocese and other clergymen, Fr. Mbaka has now tendered a public apology.

In his apology letter titled: “Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka Blesses His Excellency Peter Obi and His Supporters”, Fr Mbaka said If in any way, the supporters of Mr Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness.

“My Dear People Of God, I am grateful to God for His unquantifiable and favorable blessings, miracles, love and life for the Adoration Ministry, Enugu,…





Source: Linda Ikeji