Nigerians dig out a video of Zack Orji asking that the 2023 presidency be zoned to South-East to ensure equity and natural justice (video)

By
Headliners
-
3


Nigerians dig out a video of Zack Orji asking that the 2023 presidency be zoned to South-East to ensure equity and natural justice (video)

Nigerians have dug out a video of Nollywood actor, Zack Orji asking that the 2023 presidency be zoned to South-East to ensure equity and natural justice. 

 

In the video which surfaced on social media, the actor stated that zoning the presidency to South-East will ensure peace, unity and national cohesion in the country. 

 

However, Zack Orji a few days ago, publicly declared his support for the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu who is from the South-West.

 

He said his support for Tinubu is both experiential and personal.

 

Watch the throwback video below…

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR