Royal Mint unveils image of first King Charles coin following Queen’s death

King Charles III’s image on coins has been revealed for the first time.

The 50p coin is the first piece of new money that features the new monarch and will begin circulating in December.

The King’s portrait will first begin appearing on a special £5 Crown as well as on 50p coins that commemorate the Queen, MyLondon reports.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people’s change probably from December.”

Martin Jennings sculptured the King’s effigy which the Mint said has been personally approved by Charles.

Chris Barker from the Royal Mint Museum said: “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor.”

He described the…