Lagos house owner defrauds 200 house seekers

A dramatic scene was recorded at 22, Anuoluwapo Street, in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, after about 200 house seekers who paid various sums of money for accommodation discovered they’ve been duped by the landlady of a one-storey building, identified only as Kudirat.

Punch reported that Kudirat connived with an agent, Tunde Nojeemdeen to perpetrate the fraud, by directing them to him when they enquired about the building.

However, upon getting to the house on Saturday, September 24, the house seekers discovered that the number of tenants outnumbered the 14 available flats.

Oluwakemi Sodiq, one of the victims told the publication that the matter was reported to reported at Ejigbo Police Station and was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba. She also revealed that prospective tenants paid sums ranging from N300,000 to N500,000.

Sodiq said;