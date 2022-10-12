Health Authorities  Urged to Achieve Universal  Coverage – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ) has called on the Nigeria health authorities to make concerted effort towards strengthening the nation’s health insurance system in line with the United Nations resolution on Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

The call was made yesterday by the Programme Manager of the CSJ, Mr. Fidelis Onyejegbu, during a one-day validation meeting of the policy brief on full implementation of the NHIA Act at the Hazibal Suites, Bauchi.

Onyejegbu also challenged the health authorities to ensure that the country is not left behind in achieving the goal.

He said that achieving this called for the strengthening of the country’s health insurance system, which is one sure way for Nigeria to achieve being a signatory to all the UN resolutions and charters.

The programme manager stressed that the health insurance scheme needed to be well strengthened, structured and available,…