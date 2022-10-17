Pregnant woman, nursing mother, female undergraduate and 25 others arrested with tons of illicit drugs in NDLEA raids

A pregnant woman, a nursing mother and a 200-level university student were among 28 persons arrested with 9,437.6 kilograms of cannabis and 138,053 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids among others by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, October 16, 2022, said the suspects were arrested during interdiction operations across 12 states: Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the FCT, operatives on Saturday 15th October stormed a village known as Chukuku, which is about 10 kilometers from Gwagwalada where they raided a large cannabis warehouse. A total of 510 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 5, 640kgs were recovered from the store and a nursing mother in charge, Saadatu Abdullahi, 35, was arrested.

In Yobe, while operatives intercepted 48kgs of cannabis in Buni Yadi, they also raided…