Russia has started sending men who refuse to pay child maintenance to the front lines in Ukraine.

Sochi, a city in Russia is responding to pressure from ex-wives and sweeping up men dodging maintenance payments, ordering them to the front, revealed leading Putin TV propagandist Margarita Simonyan.

Then the money to pay alimony is taken from their military earnings as mobilised soldiers, or family compensation if they are killed, and handed to the mothers of their children.

According to UK Mirror, angry Russian women are also taking matters into their own hands by providing enlistment officers details of their former partners who fail to pay alimony ordered in divorce settlements.

TV presenter Dana Borisova, a former Playboy model, and Russian army pin-up, is also demanding a call-up for her own ex-husband with whom she is in a legal dispute.

She and ex-Maksim Aksyonov, 42, are in a long-running legal dispute concerning support for their teenage…