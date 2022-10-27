T.J Maxx cuts ties with Kanye West’s Yeezy amid backlash for anti-Semitism

T.J. Maxx is the latest company to pull the plug on Kanye West’s Yeezy brand.

TJX Companies – operators of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods – made the announcement on Wednesday, October 26,.

The company told CNN Business, “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

Kanye West’s “death con 3” post, has resulted in companies boycotting the rapper.