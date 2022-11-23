The national grid has witnessed the most rapid improvement but our biggest challenge is how we will pass our cables that will generate power

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said that the optimal transmission of electricity across the country is being hindered by the encroachment of lands across power lines by people in various communities.

Aliyu who revealed this during a two-day working visit to the nine power stations in Kano, further stated that the national grid has witnessed the most rapid improvement.

The Minister also disclosed that Kano is receiving 330 single line from Kaduna which is not enough. According to him, another project has been awarded which would improve the capacity from 600 megawatts to over 2,000 megawatts and would cater for Kano and Katsina states.

He said;