QATAR 2021: Morocco becomes first African nation to reach World Cup semifinals after defeating Portugal 1

Morocco has made history by becoming the first African nation to advance in the World Cup semifinals after defeating Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday December 10.

Youssef En-Nesyri gifted Morocco the only goal in the first half, when he out-jumped Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to nudge in the ball.

Morocco have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals — Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was substituted early in the second half by coach Fernando Santos but could not rescue the Euro 2016 winners.This was Ronaldo’s second straight game starting from the bench.

Morocco will take on the winners of the blockbuster France vs England match in the semifinals on Dec. 14.

See a video of Portugal star player, Cristiano Ronaldo crying after the match had ended, below…