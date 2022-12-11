Fuel crisis: Killing to make a killing

Again, Nigeria is in the throes of a fuel crisis. For the past eight weeks, Nigerian motorists have been going through hell to get Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) for their vehicles. Apart from having to spend endless hours queuing for fuel, they also pay through their noses to get the product. Only a handful of filling stations such as the NNPCL retail outlets and some major marketers sell at N180 per litre, others sell between N250 and N300 per litre. Although NNPCL keeps telling whoever cares to listen that it has more than enough fuel stock, many Nigerians are back to the era of looking up to black market operators to keep their vehicles moving.

The current fuel scarcity has all…