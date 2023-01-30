Explosion destroys school, mosque and house in Bauchi

An explosion which rocked Azare town, Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, reportedly destroyed a school, a mosque and a house in the area.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, who confirmed the explosion on Monday, January 30, at the Palace of Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk II and the Palace of Galadiman Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, to commiserate with the victims, said the explosion is suspected to be from dynamite.

Alhassan who revealed that no life was lost, said some people cleared the grasses and garbage in the area after the explosion and burnt them.

The commissioner said;