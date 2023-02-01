CBN gov, Godwin Emefiele, finally appears before House of Representatives

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently before the house of representatives ad hoc committee investigating the redesign and swap policy of some Naira notes.

Recall that last week, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for Emefiele, following Emefiele’s repeated failure to appear before the House committee investigating the scarcity of the New Naira notes.

The CBN governor arrived at the National Assembly this morning in the company of top officials of the CBN, including Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor, the economic policy directorate.