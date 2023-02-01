Elections must hold in South East, residents, leaders dare Simon Ekpa





•Say, ‘You’re paid to destroy Igbo land’

•Your activities are killing your people, have a rethink

•S-East govs must ensure peace for the elections —Igbo elders

•Ekpa is a paid agent to destroy the S-East region —Prof. Igwe

•Those kicking against election, enemies of Ndigbo —Igbo youths

•Kanu’s freedom will restore peace to S-East —ASETU

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Steve Oko & Chinedu Adonu

THE controversial factional leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Simon Ekpa, based in Finland, has been issuing threats that elections would not hold in the South East region unless the leader of IPoB, Mazi Nnamadi Kanu, being detained by the Federal Government despite court orders in his favour, is released. This is a legitimate and welcome demand from Ekpa. Ndigbo as whole want to see Kanu released.

However, Ekpa’s call is suspicious because of his antecedents. Ekpa, it seems, believes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper