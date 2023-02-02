Many trapped as building collapses in Abuja (video)

Many are trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed along 7th avenue junction in he Gwarimpa area of Abuja on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.

Details of the incident are sketchy at the time of this report but sources said some dead bodies have been recovered.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been ascertained.

Officials of NEMA,the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service, Police, other agencies and locals are on ground to assist with operations.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Acting Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who confirmed the incident said her team had rescued six persons.

?The six persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims,? she said

