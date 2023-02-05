Gunmen kill security operatives in Anambra state





An old facility used by the police and vigilante services in Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State was on Friday night, January 3, attacked gunmen.

Channels Television reported that two vigilante operatives were killed during the attack which began by 9pm and lasted for 45 minutes. Several persons who live around the area were said to have sustained bullet wounds from stray bullets.

An eyewitness, who described the incident as unimaginable, said the hoodlums upon arrival shot three vigilante operatives and then drove down to Enugwukwu before returning to burn down the police facility. It was also gathered that the gunmen set the inmates of the police facility free and burnt down the property.

However, the state police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said only two vigilante operatives were killed by the bandits and not three. Ikenga said the police operatives resisted the attackers, who were forced to flee the scene.

