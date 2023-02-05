Republican councilwoman married to a Nigerian pastor shot dead in the U.S.

A 30-year-old Republican Councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour, was shot dead outside her home in Sayreville, New Jersey, in the U.S.

Dwumfour, a member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was the wife of a Nigerian pastor, Eze Kings Akwue, who is based in Abuja and hails from Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The couple got married on November 24, 2022, at Champions Royal Assembly in Kubwa, Abuja.

She was found in her white Nissan SUV with several gunshot wounds, close to her townhome, just before 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Officers with the Sayreville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. in Parlin, an unincorporated area of Sayreville, and found Ms. Dwumfour in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Middlesex County prosecutor?s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told a local CBS News station that they heard two sets of four loud gunshots. After Dwumfour was shot, her vehicle rolled…