Obaseki Laments Deterioration in Edo Education System, Pledges Transformation









Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday lamented the state’s deterioration in education system, pledging to build infrastructure that would transform the state’s education system.

Obaseki made the pledge at the groundbreaking of state’s education hub in with the assurance that the project will be delivered to Edo people by May 2024.

At the groundbreaking yesterday, the governor said the state government would build a world-class library in the facility with at least 50 million titles.

Obaseki said: “We are here today for the groundbreaking ceremony of the education hub, but coming here reminds us that education broke down in Edo State just like all these buildings.”

He, specifically, explained that deterioration in education in Edo State could be equated to the type of deterioration that we saw in the buildings on this premises.

As a government, according to him, we would not have completed our work, having…





Source: Thisday Newspaper